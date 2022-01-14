Western region ministry hangs heads with stakeholders

January 14, 2022

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Ministry of Western Region yesterday (January, 13th) engaged stakeholders within the Western Area and from Freetown City Council (FCC) on the purpose and functions of the ministry.

The engagement was done at St. Anthony Hall, Syke Street in Freetown.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Western Region, Nabeela Tunis, stated that the purpose of the engagement was to ensure that the ministry serves as an integral body to ensure development within the western region.

Tunis also pointed out that she and her team has started putting structures in place, including the setting up of liaison offices in ministries, departments and agencies.

She said since the establishment of the ministry, the ministry has faced controversies within the western region and the country at large.

She noted that there are ministries in the other regions and that the capital city which is the largest city didn’t have resident ministry, thus noting that there was a big gap within the city.

She said the western region has the greatest population and also the seat of governance with the top offices.

She said they have done lot of consultations in order to develop the ministry, and that was why they were currently involving stakeholders within the Western Region to ensure they help the ministry achieve its mandate.

Tunis said at present, they were occupying a small office at State House, and that they have few staff that are running the affairs of the ministry.

“One thing that is good in our own situation is that we have been given the liberty to build the ministry from scratch, so some of the challenges that they have been faced with will be dealt with from the word go,” she noted.

She said more focus will be placed on collaboration, monitoring and evaluation of the Bio-led government programmes rather than implementation; and that she and her team will soon be formulating a Regional Development Plan that will be in line with the National Development Plan.

Madam Nabeela Tunis was proactive in the formulation of the government’s National Development Plan when she was Minister of Planning and Economic development before she was moved to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

She said the ministry will be working with the Freetown City Council FCC to ensure that there are public toilets within the western region because they want to see a healthy and well planned western region.