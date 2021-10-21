Wells Fargo Reflect Card Review

0% intro APR for up to 21 months (on both purchases and balance transfers) — This is where The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card simply can’t be beat. The card starts with a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 18 months. To make it even better, you can get an intro APR extension of up to three months, for a total of 21 months. All you need to do is make on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods.

It’s worth noting that the intro APR applies to balance transfers made within the first 120 days of opening the account. There is also a balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) on transfers made within the first 120 days and 5% ($5 minimum) on transfers made after that. Those fee amounts are standard among balance transfer credit cards.

No annual fee — The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card is designed to help you save money both on credit card interest and…