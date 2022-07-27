Welder granted 100 Leones bail

By Jeneba A Conteh

48-year- old Abu Bakar Bangura, a welder, made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown and was granted 100 Leones bail.

He was before the Principal Magistrate on one count charge to wit obtaining goods by false pretenses, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act, 1916.

Police alleged that Abu Bakar Bangura on diverse dates between 1st to 30th June 2018, at Kissy in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained one unlicensed and unregistered Opel pick up vehicle valued six thousand United States Dollars ($6000) equivalent to the sum of eighty-one million Leones (81,000,000) from Adama Sesay by falsely pretending that he will buy same, knowing same to be false.

The charge was read and explained to the accused person who pleaded guilty on his first appearance.

Prosecution witness No:1, Adama Sesay, said she knew the accused in respect of the matter.

The witness said she has documents to show that she sent the vehicle in question to the accused person in Sierra Leone which she produceed and tendered as exhibit A1-2.

She further testified that the accused didn’t pay her the six thousand United State Dollars for the vehicle in question and didn’t return the vehicle to her.

The witness also said she made report against the accused person at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters at Pademba Road and she made another statement at the said office.

The witness was cross examined by I. Bangura who was representing the accused person and he renewed his previous bail applications on behalf of the accused person.

However, Magistrate Kekura granted the accused person bail in the sum of one hundred thousand Leones or one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be resident in Freetown, should produce identity card depicting his or her address in Freetown and the surety should prove that he or she is employed or produce a business certificate to be verified by the Bench and to be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

Matter adjourned to the 11th August 2022 for further hearing. Police constable 15152 Turay H.B was prosecuting the matter.