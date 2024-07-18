We will work with relevant stakeholders to improve the welfare of reporters

Yeanor Kabia pledges

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Presidential Aspirant Yeanor Kabia

The presidential aspirant for the upcoming Sierra Leone Reporters Union election, Yeanor Esther Kabia, has on Wednesday 17th July 2024 pledged that she will work with the relevant stakeholders and agencies to address the welfare and improved conditions of service for reporters.

She made this statement while officially launching her manifesto for the position of Sierra Leone Reporters Union presidency, at the Harry Yansaneh Hall, SLAJ headquarters on the theme ‘’rebranding reporter’s union’.

Esther Kabia highlighted how honored she was to present her manifesto to fellow colleagues, noting that she and her team with a deep commitment they will elevate the standards of journalism and enhancing the professionalism, ethical practice, inclusivity, integrity, credibility, transparency, and accountability.

She went on state that throughout her career in the media; she has witnessed so many challenges and opportunities that can save the industry. Kabia emphasized that now is the time for them to unite in order to navigate these difficulties effectively and to ensure that the Union does not only supports but to empower each and every member.

The presidential aspirant affirmed her commitment to work with the parent body SLAJ and to build partnerships and network to advance the interest of the Union, and to also foster inclusion with all his colleagues, adding that her team will work with resilience, and diligence in order to meet their goals and objectives.

In her conclusion, the aspirant indicated that they will also embark on a robust and creative resource mobilization and that partnership drive to sustain the operations and activities of the Union.

Yeanor told the press in her manifesto that they will work to develop the capacity of their members through scholarship, skills development, and training and mentorship programs.

She assured her colleagues that they will ensure transparency and accountability as the norm in their work and activities, and to top it all they will build on the progress SLAJ has made to ensure reporters, irrespective of their gender.