‘We have taken leadership in the Sierra Leone’s telecom industry’ -Orange Indirect Sales Boss

October 29, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Head of Indirect Sales and Business Marketing, Mamadru Billy Kobode, has noted that Orange Telecom has taken leadership in the telecommunication industry in Sierra Leone.

He was speaking yesterday, October 28, at their IMATT Head Office in Freetown during Orange quarterly media update, noting that they have shops in almost all over the country.

“We have grown as a company and we have taken the leadership in the telecommunication industry in Sierra Leone,” he reiterated.

He said apart from their three shops in Freetown, they want to make sure that their customers across the country access their services without travelling to Freetown, which was why they have set up franchise touch point all over the country

In her welcome address, Head of Public Relations Annie Wonie Katta, said Orange was now a household name and second to none among the telecommunication companies in the country.

She said the company has contributed immensely to national development since they started operating in the country.

She said the media update was to inform journalists about their activities and key successes from April 2021 to date.

In her presentation also on the milestone of Orange Cooperate Social Responsibility, she said the company in April during the Holy Month of Ramadan donated food items worth millions of Leones to Muslims across the country.

She said in May Orange renovated the Kenema Polytechnic Library, provide financial support to Women in the Media Sierra Leone and also provided internet to the Sierra Leone Police to help them do their work effectively.

She said in July they also provided financial to the Ministry of Environment, donated 500 Kva generator to Njala University,Bo Campus and launched the Environment Health and Safety Committee that aimed at saving people lives, especially those in vulnerable communities in Freetown and beyond.

In his presentation on behalf of Orange Foundation, Alimamy Bangura, said Orange Telecom acknowledged the fact that things were hard during the outbreak of COVID-19,especially for people living with disabilities, they donated food items worth over 89 million Leones to women with disabilities across the country.

He said they also donated cash and food items to Autistic Society, and that they supported the Free Quality Education, donated to NACOVERC, established the Women Digital Centre, did donation to Kroobay fire victims and many others.

Sadia Kanu from Orange Money, said Orange Money is the biggest banking platform in the country with active customer base of about 1.3 million customers across the country, adding that they have disbursed over 30 billion Leones digital loan so far.

She said their international remittance live with Western union on all Channel is, live with Ezeepay, Mercy holdings and Afro International and they have partnered with Sierra Leone Insurance Company (SLICO) to give life insurance to their customers.

She said the have launched Orange Money App with which customers can now do their transactions seamlessly, stating that at the end of the Ramadan promotion they handed over grand prize winnings of five Toyota Cars worth hundreds of millions Leones.

She said one of the major challenges was doing reversal for people who mistakenly send money to the wrong contact, noting that they have now launched what is called self-reversal which means customers can now initiate reversals themselves within an hour.

Daniel Fornah from the network department said it was no secret that Orange Telecom is the biggest telecommunication network in Sierra Leone and that they currently have 489 sites across the country covering 89% of the country.

He said Orange network operates in 26 countries and they serve over 253 million customers and have over 134,000 employees.