A sloth in Colombia’s Antioquia region found itself in a spot of danger as it climb an electricity pole and decided to hang from live wires.

Worried residents in the rural town of Taraza called on Colombian public service workers, Empresas Publicas de Medellin to come and save the sloth from potential electrocution.

After a lengthy 20 minute rescue, the sloth was safely brought down from the wires and released back into the wild.