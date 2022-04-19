Ward 216 council bye-election sets for 25th June

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Electoral Commission-Sierra Leone (ECSL), Mohamed K. Konneh, has through a press release declared Saturday, 25th June, 2022, as the date to conduct local council bye election in Ward 216,Karene District.

He cited a letter from the Chief Administrator of the Karene District Council, dated 15th March, 2022, which announced that the vacancy occurred as a result of long absence of Councilor Benjamin Roy Kargbo of Ward 216, Constituency 064, Sella Limba Chiefdom, Karene District, without valid reason addressed to the Chairman of Karene District Council Pursuant to Section 9 (d) of the Local Government Act 2004.

Mr. Konneh continued that nomination of candidates for the said bye election should take place on Thursday 28th to Friday 29th April, 2022 at the ECSL District Office, 13 Kamalo Highway, Kathumpeh-Kamakwie, Karene District.

He further states that political parties must submit the list of their candidates for the bye-election to ECSL, as per Section 61 for the Public Elections Act, before Friday 22nd April, 2022, adding that candidates’ nomination fee for the said local council bye-election is one million Leones (Le.1, 000,000.00) per candidate and the fee must be given to the District Returning Officer at Karene District.

He said qualifications and disqualifications of councilors are found in Section 6 of the aforementioned Local Government Act, 2004.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner said the commission would conduct the said bye election in accordance with Covid-19 prevention guidelines that were approved by the National Covid-19 Response Centre (NACOVERC) for the conduct of electoral activities nationwide.