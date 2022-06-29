WAN raises fund for SGBV prevention, response



By Emmanuel Gborie



Women Advocacy Network (WAN),together with partners, on Saturday June 26, organised a fund raising dinner for SGBV prevention and response.

The event was spiced with the Sierra Leone Women’s Excellence Awards meant to further promote the fight against Sexual Gender Based Violence.



Representing the vice president,Dr. Juldeh Jalloh, as the keynote speaker, Nene Jeneba Jalloh, emphasised the issue of women and its importance to the government through various commitment towards reducing the sexual and other domestic violence against women.



She said the Vice President has been committed and very much supportive of the course of the issues affecting women in the country. She said that’s why he had been working closely with Women Advocacy Network in the fight against SGBV and to see how to improve on the wellbeing of women who are also very important to the development of the nation



Ezy Rapaport of Empower Africa who was the second keynote speaker, says they will not relent in working in the interest of the people of Sierra Leone, as himself like his father did before in this nation, was pushing to make sure that the people are beneficiaries of the wealth coming from the nation.

He stated that that was why they pushed for the “Peace Diamond” campaign and the fair sale of the Pst Momoh’s found diamond for which also he pushed that the people of the village where the diamond was found should benefit from the sale of the diamond through the building of school health center and other facilities.



Empower Africa, he said, is a network of business with 25,000 members of leading businessmen and investors focused on promoting trade in Africa and specifically Sierra Leone as they accelerate empowerment, trade and employment. According to him,Empower Africa has also been able to bring some of the biggest Agricultural companies into Sierra Leone.



“Therefore, women are an integral part of this development process and Gender Based Violence is as important as any other issue in our society to deal with. Women are so integral to the development of this country and women are very important to every form of development in a country and therefore should be given the right environment to function,” he said.



“The change is already here as there are many women in leadership role in America, Europe and even in Sierra Leone. So women need to be supported. There are women occupying front line so these women are to be embraced, treated them well and supported,” he said.



The organizer of the event, Ambassador J. B, in his speech, stated that the issue of fighting for women is a just course and a must for everyone to be involved in it. He further acknowledged the support of the Vice President, stating also the help of the various consultations they’ve done with of Ministry of Gender.



The event, he said was organized to raise funds for the prevention and response to sexual gender based violence against women which situation he said was predominant in society, and to empower and support women who are the most vulnerable in communities.



He further stated that young people are the ones mostly involved in rape and gender based violence, and, so it is also important that they be the ones involved in the process of fighting against such in communities.

