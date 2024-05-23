WAFU Female U-20: Sierra Leone to face Mauritania in opener

Sierra Leone national female U-20 team Shooting Starlets will kick-start their Group B campaign in the 2024 WAFU U-20 Female Tourney in Senegal against Mauritania on Tuesday evening, May 21 at Stade Lat Dior.

The Starlets will then face next-door neighbours Liberia at the same venue in the 23rd May before entertaining Guinea in their final group B clash at the Stade Maniang Soumare on Saturday May 25.

Earlier, the team departed the country on Saturday with 20 players and 8 technical staff.

The Shooting Starlets have been rigorously preparing for this regional competition, which serves as a platform to showcase their talent and gain invaluable international experience. The tournament promises to be a competitive event, with teams from across West Africa (Zone A) vying for the championship.

“As the Shooting Starlets embark on this significant journey, they carry the hopes and support of the nation. Their participation marks a crucial step in the development and recognition of women’s football in Sierra Leone, under the leadership of the FA President,” the SLFA said in a statement.