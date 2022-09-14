Vulnerable groups lobby Ministry of Social Welfare for 2023 budgetary inclusion

SHARE

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Budget Advocacy Network (BAN) and vulnerable groups including the King George Home for the Aged and people living with disabilities last Friday, September 10, engaged and presented their burning issues they wanted to be captured in their 2023 budget.

BAN is a network of civil society organisations in Sierra Leone committed to working on budget and budget policies, to enhance policy making and implementation for sustainable and equitable development.

BAN which was established in 2006 consists of local and international organizations including, Transparency International (TISL) Campaign for Good Governance (CGG),Network Movement for Justice and Development (NMJD), Western Area Budget Education Network (WABEAN), Actionaid International Sierra Leone (AASISL), Search for Common Ground (SFCG), and Christian Aid (CA).

Making presentation at the Ministry of Social Welfare and Children’s Affairs, Policy Analyst at BAN, Abu Bakarr Tarawally, said one of the recommendations to improve on Sierra Leone’s scorecard is active engagement with vulnerable and unrepresented communities, directly or through civil organizations representing them.

He said social protection plays a key role in accelerating progress towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and in leaving no one behind, adding that, social protection is a key element in national strategies to promote human development, political stability and inclusive growth.

He said paragraph 55 of the budget calls on state that in preparing budget estimates of ministries, departments and agencies, they should ensure the widest participation of all stakeholders including NGOs, CSOs and internal budget committees.

He said the Sustainable Development Goals are about the concept of leaving no one behind and that the SDG 3 among other indicators, is to ensure healthy life and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

He further stated that SDG 6 has one of the targets which says by 2030,the world should achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all, thus calling on the Ministry for their 2023 budget estimate to include those groups.

He concluded that social protection for persons living with HIV/AIDS should be done through cash transfer to support their nutrition and livelihoods and construction of regional centres for the aged.

President of Sierra Leone Union on Disability Issues (SLUDI), Santigie Kargbo, said people living with disabilities are the most vulnerable group of people in Sierra Leone.

He said female living with disability are victimized and many are sexually assaulted at night by men who use them as night wives, thus calling on the ministry to include in their 2023 budget,the provision of shelter for people living with disabilities.

In her presentation, representative of King George’s Home for the Aged, Joyce M. Sesay, said the home at Grafton was constructed for 48 aged people but they currently have 34 aged at the facility.

She presented that the home goes through a lot of constraints and complained that they were not receiving correct subvention, coupled with the lack of water supply for the home with no vehicle to facilitate their movement.

Responding to their presentations, Senior Budget Officer at the Ministry of Social Welfare and Children’s Affairs, Abdul Bangura, said they have had several meetings on the preparation on the 2023 budget.

He said they have captured most of the concerns and promised that he was going to communicate their concerns to the authority of the ministry.