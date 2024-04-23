VP Juldeh meets Senegalese President

By Ishmael Bayoh

The Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 19th April, 2024 met with the Senegalese President, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye where he delivered a solidarity message from His Excellency the President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

Since President Julius Maada Bio assumed office in 2018, Sierra Leone-Senegal relationship has reached a new height with very strong trade and technical cooperation.

In his meeting with the Senegalese President, VP Juldeh affirmed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries as he explained on how both could harness their natural resources for the good of their people. He also welcomed President Faye’s desire to consolidate achievements and open up other perspectives.

The Senegalese President received the solidarity message with appreciation and in brotherhood espousing on the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He also spoke on building on the existing cooperation in trade and other areas beneficial to the two countries.

On Wednesday 29th, September 2021 in Dakar, the two Foreign Ministers of Sierra Leone and Senegal signed a Joint Economic Cooperation Entity Agreement. The agreements was to make way for the creation of the Joint Economic Council which shall establish a Senegalese-Sierra Leonean Joint Council at a Ministerial level for promoting and facilitating trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The areas of cooperation shall focus on mineral and petroleum, energy, manufacturing, agriculture; livestock development and food security, Fisheries, Trade, Banking, science and technology and tourism.

The VP will also expected to meet with the Prime Minister of Senegal, Ousmane Sonko and other senior government officials, private sector players.