Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight boxer, says ‘we prepare for any case’ over tension with Russia

“If escalation goes up … We have to be ready to defend our independence and integrity of our country — and civil defense also have [sic] to be prepared,” Klitschko told CNN’s Lynda Kinkade on “Connect the World” Wednesday.
“We hope this never happens, this [is] worst case, but we have to be prepared,” the former world heavyweight champion added.
Klitschko said he is “worried” about Russian military forces at the border but says it is a possibility that what is being witnessed is merely a matter of optics, calling Russian tactics a “muscle game.”
Moscow is demanding security guarantees from the US and NATO, including a…