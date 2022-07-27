Visually impaired face difficulty in using New Leone

By Alfred Koroma

A vast majority of the visually impaired persons have complained about difficulty and challenges they face in conducting transactions using the New Leone.

The new Leone which was launched earlier this month, has tactile markings on its sides as a feature to help the visually impaired identify the currency. But relying on the tactile marking to distinguish the old notes from the redenominated notes can be a bit tricky for a visually impaired person, if not sensitized.

Speaking on behalf of the visually impaired, Joseph Abdulai, also nick named Sam Boy Richie, said lots of citizens with blind disability engaged in business activities, and others using the money in daily transactions, face difficulty in distinguishing the identity of the new currency.

He said most of them have lost money due to wrong change they were often received during transactions.

Abdulai said they were not involved in the whole sensitization process of the redenomination, despite making several appeals, submitting proposals to the Central Bank to consider them in the redenomination process. He said they made calls for sensitization even before the concerns came up.

On SLBC Morning Coffee program, Abdulai commended the Bank Governor for redenominating the currency, but, however, stated that the Bank of Sierra Leone made a big blunder by leaving out people who are visually impaired , describing it as disappointing and discriminatory.

“Sierra Leone is a signatory to the UN Convention on Persons with Disabilities which talks about how persons with disability should be treated with dignity with right to access information in the right format, he said, and added: “Bank of Sierra Leone has turned us down, they have ignored us.”