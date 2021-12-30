Vipava Valley: Slovenia’s beautiful hidden treasure

(CNN) — It’s less than an hour’s drive from Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, yet the Vipava Valley hasn’t really registered on the tourist radar.

This lusciously fertile region that stretches west to the Italian border has a magical combination of exceptionally fine wine and food, dramatic karst landscapes and medieval castles towering over pretty villages.

It even has its own microclimate — a little taste of the Mediterranean wedged between limestone mountains. It’s a place made for outdoor adventures — on foot, on two wheels or on a paraglider floating above the valley.

Here are some of the unmissable sights of the Vipava Valley, for when it’s safe to visit.

Follow the Vipava Valley Wine Road

Slovenia’s wines are seriously underrated. Courtesy Marijan Močivnik/Vipavska Dolina

With the Trnovo Forest Plateau to the north and the Karst Plateau to the south, it’s no wonder that the…