Violence at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral procession

Israeli police clashed with crowds at the funeral procession of Shireen Abu Aqla in East Jerusalem.

Officers were seen hitting mourners of Abu Aqla and at one point her coffin almost dropped to the floor. Israeli police say they were reacting to stones being thrown at them.

Thousands of people gathered for the late reporter, and the funeral was able to proceed calmly after the violent scenes.

Shireen Abu Aqla’s killing has been widely condemned after she was shot dead while reporting on an Israeli operation.

