Village headman jailed 18 months for wounding

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The village headman of Gbanko, Bana Village, Off Tombo, Ibrahim Junior Sesay, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by Justice Monfred Sesay at the Siaka Steven Street High Court, after pleading guilty to the offense of wounding with intent.

State prosecutors, Aruna Jalloh and Elizabeth T Jalloh alleged that the convict on the 25nd June 2023 in Freetown, wounded Lamin Kanu.

When the matter was mentioned in court, the prosecutor informed the court that he had two witnesses to testify in respect of the matter. But the convict stood up and told the Bench that he wanted to change his plea after he had early denied the allegation.

He said when he was taken to the Male Correctional Centre, he realised that he was guilty of the offense and that he had regretted his action.

When the charge was put to the convict for the second time, he pleaded guilty to the offense.

Giving brief fact of the matter, the prosecutor said he relied on the evidence of the first prosecution witness,Lamin Kanu, who early told the court that the convict hit his head with a cutlass.

Justice Sesay said now that the accused had pleaded guilty to the offense, he therefore convicted him, but before he sentenced the convict, he asked him whether he had anything to say.

The convict pleaded for mercy, noting that he had a lot of responsibility ahead of him as he is a village headman, but Justice Sesay told him that he should be ashamed of saying that he is a leader because a leader does not fight, but rather serve as a role model in the community.

The convict further told the judge that he is a father of 4 school going children, and that her wife is a student.

He said he also has two of his brothers that depend on him, and that he is the breadwinner of the family.

The complainant was present in court and the convict also pleaded with him to forgive him, but the complainant told the court that he didn’t want to forgive the convict because he promised to kill him.

He added that for that reason he wanted to move from the village.

But Justice Sesay told the complainant that the convict was not before him for threatening to kill, but for wounding with intent.

He further asked the convict to make sure that after serving his jail term, he should try to make peace with the complainant.