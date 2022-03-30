Victim testifies in alleged fake visa facilitation matter

By Jeneba A Conteh

After she was allegedly duped the sum of $4,500 USD to facilitate her travel overseas, Gloria Conteh on Monday, 28 March, 2022, in a preliminary investigation, testified against Ibrahim Kamara, who was charged with regards the allegation.

Police alleged that the accused person, Kamara, on a date unknown between the month of December, 2020 and August, 2021, in Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud Gloria Conteh on the pretext that he will facilitate her travel to Belgium, knowing same to be false.

The accused is faced with two count charges of conspiracy to defraud contrary to law, and obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Testifying before Magistrate Sahr Kekura, the victim and prosecution witness, Gloria Conteh said she recognised the accused person in the dock.

Conteh recalled that on a date between the 20th December 2020 and August 2021, a certain lady, Aunty Kadie, introduced her to the accused in respect of visa facilitation to Belgium.

Conteh continued that the accused requested for the sum of Le10,500,000, which she made available.

She added that on the 14th December, 2020, the accused also requested for Le21, 400, 000, which she also made available and handed over to the accused.

Conteh testified that her mother spoke to the accused on the phone and he confirmed receiving same.

She further testified that on the 20th August, 2021, her mother called to say the accused had requested for Le15, 450,000, adding that the accused collected the sum and also spoke to her mother in respect of the sum he had collected.

The witness revealed that on the 13th October, 2021, the accused showed up at her premise with a brown envelope which he said contained documents which she will use to travel to Belgium.

Conteh told the court that on the 15th October, 2021, she went to Guinea where she was told she will use as a transit to Belgium.

She narrated that on her arrival in Guinea, Aunty Kadie told her that she should travel to Senegal but was later referred to Ivory Coast where she should submit her documents for the processing of her visa, noting that she bought ticket to Ivory Coast at the cost of $280 United States Dollars.

Conteh said she paid visa fees of $150 dollars at the Belgium Embassy in Ivory Coast for the visa to be sent to Freetown via DHL, while she bought a return ticket to Freetown at a cost of 400 Pound Sterling.

The witness and victim later told the court that she later got a call from DHL that they had a package for her. “When I opened it, I saw papers which are not my visa, after I had paid the sum of Le 5,90,000 as visa fee,” she testified.

The accused is on bail. Corporal Zainab Bangura with force number 12090 prosecuted the matter.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura adjourned the matter to the 6th April 2022.