VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – Corporate Services Officer

FOREIGN, COMMONWEALTH AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICE
BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION FREETOWN
Job Title: Corporate Services Officer
Vacancies: x1
Work Location: British High Commission, 6 Spur Road
Department: Corporate Services
Grade: HEO (B1)
Duration: Permanent
Reports To: Corporate Services Manager
Reference Number: 21244
Application Status: External Advert
Closing Date: 29/10/2023
Job Description:
Corporate Services Officer will need to support delivery of the British High Commission’s strategic priorities within corporate services in Freetown, ensuring high quality leadership of a professional, motivated, diverse and customer-focussed team; and delivery of efficient, cost effective and timely services to all staff who live and work on the High Commission’s premises. This pivotal role will report to the UK-based Head of Corporate Services (HdCS) but act as the main interface for the teams tasked with corporate delivery.
This role will also provide oversight of outsourced service providers and contractors, ensuring they deliver in line with their terms of reference and ensure value for money.
Oversee all corporate delivery across Estates, IT, Protocol and Transport teams working closely with the Pretoria HR and Procurement Hubs and the Global Processing Transaction Centre (GTPC) in Manila. Ensure full use of available self-service access to corporate services and regionalised services.
To Apply: Scan the QR code or follow the link: https://fco.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/brand-2/candidate/so/pm/4/pl/1/opp/21244-Corporate-Services-Officer-09-23-FT/en-GB