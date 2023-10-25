VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – Corporate Services Officer

FOREIGN, COMMONWEALTH AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICE

BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION FREETOWN

Job Title: Corporate Services Officer

Vacancies: x1

Work Location: British High Commission, 6 Spur Road

Department: Corporate Services

Grade: HEO (B1)

Duration: Permanent

Reports To: Corporate Services Manager

Reference Number: 21244

Application Status: External Advert

Closing Date: 29/10/2023

Job Description:

Corporate Services Officer will need to support delivery of the British High Commission’s strategic priorities within corporate services in Freetown, ensuring high quality leadership of a professional, motivated, diverse and customer-focussed team; and delivery of efficient, cost effective and timely services to all staff who live and work on the High Commission’s premises. This pivotal role will report to the UK-based Head of Corporate Services (HdCS) but act as the main interface for the teams tasked with corporate delivery.

This role will also provide oversight of outsourced service providers and contractors, ensuring they deliver in line with their terms of reference and ensure value for money.

Oversee all corporate delivery across Estates, IT, Protocol and Transport teams working closely with the Pretoria HR and Procurement Hubs and the Global Processing Transaction Centre (GTPC) in Manila. Ensure full use of available self-service access to corporate services and regionalised services.

To Apply: Scan the QR code or follow the link: https://fco.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/brand-2/candidate/so/pm/4/pl/1/opp/21244-Corporate-Services-Officer-09-23-FT/en-GB