Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act: Biden signs bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang

The bill passed Congress this month after lawmakers reached a compromise between House and Senate versions.

Key to the legislation is a “rebuttable presumption” that assumes all goods from Xinjiang, where Beijing has established detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, are made with forced labor. It bars imports unless it can be proven otherwise.

Some goods — such as cotton, tomatoes, and polysilicon used in solar-panel manufacturing — are designated “high priority” for enforcement action.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world’s materials for solar panels.

Its Washington embassy said the act “ignores the truth and maliciously slanders the human rights situation in Xinjiang.”

“This is a severe violation of international law and norms of international relations, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs….

concord.web

