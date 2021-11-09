US couple on alleged IVF swap: ‘Our memories of childbirth will always be tainted’

A California couple is suing a fertility clinic after giving birth to a stranger’s child, saying they were given the wrong embryo during in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

At an emotional news conference, Daphna Cardinale said her memories of childbirth would “always be tainted”, adding she was struggling to explain the situation to her older daughter who had lost the little sister she “fell in love with”.

The Cardinales are suing the Los Angeles-based fertility centre, the California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH), as well as In VitroTech Labs, an embryology lab.

The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice, negligence and fraudulent concealment. Neither company responded to a BBC News request for comment.

