21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Unqualified Botox, filler and laser ‘doctors’ revealed in Egypt

By concord.web
0
119

A BBC News investigation has exposed serious flaws in the Egyptian beauty industry that are endangering lives and leaving people scarred for life.

In Egypt you have to be a dermatologist or plastic surgeon to inject Botox or dermal fillers. Even laser hair removal requires a qualified doctor’s supervision.

But the BBC found dozens of unqualified people working in the beauty industry, in breach of Egyptian laws and regulations.

Stating that they were overwhelmed by the fast pace of growth in the sector, the body responsible for registering doctors in Egypt, the Doctors’ Syndicate, told the BBC they need more power to take action. The Egyptian Health Ministry has not responded to the BBC’s request to comment.

Read more…

Previous articleGarland says funds from assets US seizes from Russian oligarchs should go ‘directly to Ukraine’
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved