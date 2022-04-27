Unqualified Botox, filler and laser ‘doctors’ revealed in Egypt

A BBC News investigation has exposed serious flaws in the Egyptian beauty industry that are endangering lives and leaving people scarred for life.

In Egypt you have to be a dermatologist or plastic surgeon to inject Botox or dermal fillers. Even laser hair removal requires a qualified doctor’s supervision.

But the BBC found dozens of unqualified people working in the beauty industry, in breach of Egyptian laws and regulations.

Stating that they were overwhelmed by the fast pace of growth in the sector, the body responsible for registering doctors in Egypt, the Doctors’ Syndicate, told the BBC they need more power to take action. The Egyptian Health Ministry has not responded to the BBC’s request to comment.