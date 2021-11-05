University students demand justice for dead colleague

November 5, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

A consortium of students from various universities across Sierra Leone, has on Thursday, November 3, demanded justice for the death of their colleague, Erica Ifeoma Oruche, former student of Njala University, who died at Shuman hospital.

Vice President of Fourah Bay College Students’ Union, Mohamed Rex Bhonapha, said the death of Erica still remains a mystery.

He said even though no amount of protest can bring back her life, but that were still calling on the police to investigate the matter as quickly as possible.

He said they have come to the realization that their effort in meeting the authorities concerned to ensure that the deceased gets justice has not yield any dividend.

He said few days ago, some of them went to parliament to seek the intervention of parliament, but that they were yet to hear anything from them.

He said student from various universities came together to ensure that they meet with the necessary authorities and seek justice for Erica.

Similar sentiment was expressed by Mambu Lansana Vorjoe from Njala University.

He called on the attention of the Government of Sierra Leone, concerned citizens and all human rights organizations to come on board and secure justice for the deceased.

He noted that when the deceased passed away at Shuman hospital, they immediately conducted an autopsy on her remains and that they discovered that she died as a result of strangulation.

He police has not arrested anybody in relation to the death of the deceased.