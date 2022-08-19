UNICEF donates two brand-new vehicles to SLP

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

As a means of good collaboration and support, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday 16th August, 2022, donated two brand-new vehicles to the Family Support Unit (FSU) of the Sierra Leone Police at UNICEF Headquarters, in Freetown.

Presenting the vehicles to the Inspector General of Police, William Fayia Sellu, the National Country Director of UNICEF, Dr. Suleiman Braimoh said at the time of handing over seventeen (17) motorbikes to the FSU earlier this year, in a bid to enhance their mobility, he did promise to assist the Family Support Unit with a vehicle for them to further ease their movement to reach the farthest areas, for effective service delivery.

Dr. Braimoh expressed belief that the SLP will judiciously use the donated vehicles for their intended purposes, adding that when it comes to children’s Affairs, they are always ready to support the FSU in delivering on their stipulated mandates

In response, the Inspector General of Police thanked and appreciated UNICEF with special reference to Dr. Suleiman Braimoh for recognizing the good work of the Family Support Unit and the SLP as the parent body.

He further said one of the good aspects of the restructuring process of the Sierra Leone Police was the establishment of the Family Support Unit with the mandate to handle issues related to women and children’s affairs and that the SLP had seen great improvement in that direction.

IGP Sellu reiterated that FSU has been driven by the goodwill of UNICEF as they have been very supportive to ensuring that FSU functions effectively.

Concluding, IGP Fayia Sellu reassured UNICEF that the donated vehicles will be used for their intended purposes and promised to relate these good gestures to the President Julius Maada Bio and the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Climaxing the handing over ceremony was the presentation of the keys of the vehicles to the Inspector General of Police.