Thursday, June 16, 2022
UNFPA Representative calls on Minister of Planning and Economic Development

By Concord Times
The new UNFPA Representative, Ms. Nadia Rasheed on Tuesday 14 June paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis M. Kai-Kai at his Tower Hill Office, Freetown.

During the visit, the UNFPA Representative appreciated the longstanding partnership with the ministry and renewed UNFPA’s commitment to strengthening support for coordination, research and credible data management on population and development related issues. She also thanked the minister for the effective guidance and collaboration with UNFPA, including in the popularization of the National Population Policy, and applauded the commitments that the country has made towards meeting the goals of the International Conference on Population and Development. 

Welcoming the Representative, Minister Kai-Kai assured Ms. Rasheed of the ministry’s support to her work as the new Representative. Discussions also addressed coordination of the UNFPA country programme, development of a country profile on demographic dividend, strengthening of SDG and population data and building capacities of future demographers and statisticians.

