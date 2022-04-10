29.2 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 10, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Ukraine war: The foreign fighters supporting the Ukrainian army

By concord.web
0
105

There’s a growing number of international volunteers joining Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines.

The UK government has warned people not to travel to the conflict; but the BBC’s Emma Vardy has been speaking to those joining the conflict, including one former British Army soldier from Belfast.

She has had special access to Ukraine’s international legion of foreign fighters, which says it’s seeing large numbers of people wanting to join them, following the recent Russian attacks.

Shoot edit: Dave Bull

Researcher: Olga Pona

Read more…

Previous articleAustralian leader calls for national election next month
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved