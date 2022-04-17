26 C
Ukraine war scams: Cybercriminals stole my identity

Scammers have been profiting from the war in Ukraine by spreading emotional appeals across the internet and stealing identities.

Global Disinformation Reporter Hannah Gelbart investigates their emotionally charged tricks, and follows digital paper trails across the internet

Listen to the episode ‘War scams: The criminals exploiting conflict in Ukraine’ from BBC Trending.

Watch the documentary on BBC News iPlayer ‘Victims of Ukraine War Scams’ in the UK and BBC News YouTube globally.

Produced by Soraya Auer and Hannah Gelbart for BBC Global Reality Check and the Global Disinformation Unit.

Motion graphics by Naomi Goddard

Additional filming by Marek Polaszewski, Dickon Mager, Greg Shea

Edited by Frik Reinecke and Paul Mullen

Additional research by Ax Sharma and Paul Myers

concord.web

