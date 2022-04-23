Ukraine war: how India can buy Russian oil, and still be friends with the US





CNN

—



What a difference a few weeks make. Just last month India was taking flak from the West for its relationship with Russia.

Not only was the South Asian country refusing to condemn Moscow’s brutal assault on Ukraine, but its purchases of discounted Russian oil – said critics – were flying in the face of sanctions aimed at crippling the Kremlin’s finances.

And the White House was making its displeasure clear, calling New Delhi “somewhat shaky” and speaking of its “disappointment.”

Then all of a sudden, the West’s tune changed. When Biden met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month, it was all diplomatic backslapping and soundbites about “a deep connection between our people” and “shared values.” Then on Friday British leader…