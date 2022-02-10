Ukraine: Russia and Belarus hold joint military exercises

The military drills , called “Allied Resolve-2022,” began in Belarus and will end February 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday in a statement.

“The purpose of the exercise is to work out the tasks of suppressing and repelling external aggression while conducting a defensive operation, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State,” the statement said.

Moscow’s deployment into Belarus is believed to be its biggest there since the Cold War , with “an expected 30,000 combat troops, Spetsnaz special operation forces, fighter jets including SU-35, Iskander dual-capable missiles and S-400 air defense systems,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last Thursday.

The United States has also expressed concerns about the buildup of Russian troops in Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning to attack Ukraine,…

Read more…