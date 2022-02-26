Ukraine: 'No war please' message from Russian tennis star Rublev

Andrey Rublev writes a plea for peace on a camera lens at the Dubai Tennis Championship.
Andrey Rublev writes a plea for peace on a camera lens at the Dubai Tennis Championship.
The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.
© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved