UK Royal Navy seizes more than $20 million worth of drugs in Gulf of Oman

“In an operation lasting almost 10 hours, a team from the warship boarded a suspect in international waters off the coast of Oman and seized 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana,” the statement said.

“This is the largest Royal Navy drugs bust since last year, HMS Montrose seized 2.4 tons of illicit substances in the Arabian Sea,” the MoD said.

A team from HMS Montrose approached a small vessel on two Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat — where after a search they were able to collect the illicit drugs — before proceeding to analyze and destroy them.

The warship regularly works alongside international partners which make up the 34-nation coalition Combined Maritime Forces, which was led by the Royal New Zealand Navy at the time of the drugs bust. The leadership role has now passed to the Pakistan Navy. The MoD said: “The Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) is…

