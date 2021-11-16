Uganda explosions: At least three killed in suicide blasts

Two civilians and a police officer were killed in the blasts, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference in the city. Three suicide attackers also died.

Police have yet to determine the total number of victims as a team of forensic experts are still documenting the scene, Enanga added.

The two explosions rocked the city center within five minutes of each other. Police said CCTV footage showed an adult male carrying a backpack detonating himself at 10:03 a.m. local time near the Central Police Station. Enanga said the attacker died instantly.

Two people have been confirmed dead at the scene of the first blast, while 17 others sustained critical injuries, Enanga said in a statement.

Three minutes after the first explosion, two suicide bombers on motorcycles were seen detonating themselves near Raja Chambers and Jubilee Insurance Building along the central…

Read more…