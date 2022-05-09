UBA Sierra Leone bags national climate partnership award

UBA Sierra Leone has just bagged another landmark award 2022,the National Climate Partnership Award given to the bank by the Shout Climate Change Africa in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment.

The well attended event took place at the Raddison Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel on Friday 6th May 2022.

Upon receiving the award, the MD/CEO Usman Isiaka expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to the organisers of the event for recognising UBA through the UBA Foundation of such award. He revealed that the bank is committed in promoting initiatives that protect the environment. Mr Isiaka added that in demonstration to this, the UBA Foundation last year’s National Essay Competition topic was on Climate Change which created a platform for over 400 students across the county to write on the topic on environmental resilience.

It could be recalled that in May 2008, UBA Foundation joined a group of elite financial institutions who signed on to the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Statement. Through this, we have pledged our commitment to improving the environment and promoting sustainable development by forging best practice throughout the industry.

The high point at the event was when the MD/CEO was recognised as Climate Change Ambassador and the Award was presented to the MD by the EU Ambassador.