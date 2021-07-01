UBA MD cozy with SWASAL vist, says Bank believes in the media

July 19, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL), in furtherance with its meeting with sports stakeholders, on Friday, 16th July 2021, met with the Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa-Sierra Leone (UBA-SL).

The meeting with the UBA-SL top Executive was to introduce the newly elected SWASAL Executive and to forge partnership with the bank.

By widening its partnership scope, the new Executive intends to build partnerships with institutions and individuals where necessary, in order to build a coalition of like minds for the development and promotion of sports generally.

The meeting held at the bank’s headquarters in Freetown,focused plans by the Sports Writers Association on how they intend to collaborate and partner with the UBA to promote sports in Sierra Leone.

In his statement, the President of SWASAL, Sahr Morris Jr. discloses the association’s plan to revive National Sports Awards, which he noted has been absent for a very long time.

He pointed out that the National Sports Awards is designed to identify and reward sports men and women from across all sporting disciplines in the country, for their contributions towards the development of sports and that the Awards will also consider individuals and institutions that have contributed to the development and promotion of sports.

“Such a recognition coming from Sports Writers in my estimation, will serve as a motivation and an inducement to sports participants as well as sports supporters to do more for the development and promotion of any sport they are interested in,” the SWASAL President noted.

Sahr Morris Jr also intimated the UBA MD of plans by the association to relaunch the Sports World newspaper with a special edition. The Sports World newspaper is the media outlet of SWASAL specifically for reporting sports and sports related issues.

Mr. Morris Jr. called on the UBA Bank MD to consider advertising with the Sports World newspaper as a way of supporting the course of developing and promoting sports and sports writers in the country.

In his response, the UBA-SL MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Usman Isiaka, congratulated the newly elected executive and thanked them for the bold steps in reaching out to the management of UBA.

He noted his delight for partnering with the Sports Writers Association, describing it as “a privilege” because, according to him, the UBA believes in the media and recognizes their roles in the socio-economic development of countries.

“We are a growing institution and as such we recognize the role the media play and can play in our continuous growth,” the UBA MD and CEO noted.

He assured SWASAL of his bank’s commitment to the partnership and that they are ready to give the partnership their total support.

Mohamed Alhajie Samoura, the Executive Director of UBA-SL, also joined in congratulating the SWASAL Executive and in sharing his relationship with the media.

He revealed that he has at one time, worked for the Concord Times Newspaper. He also reiterated UBA-SL’s commitment and willingness to partner with SWASAL.