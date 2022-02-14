36.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, February 14, 2022
UAE-Turkey: How two Middle East powerhouses fell out, then made up

Longtime foes Iran and Saudi Arabia are talking, the UAE is trying to mend ties with Iran, and Qatar was welcomed back into the Gulf Cooperation Council after an unprecedented rupture in relations. A thaw in Turkish-Egyptian relations is also on the horizon and Turkish-Israeli reconciliation is in the works.

But perhaps the most stunning rapprochement has been between the UAE and Turkey — few saw that one coming. The two were pitted against each other in almost every regional conflict for the better part of the past decade and found themselves on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum.

In the latest sign of reconciliation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to meet with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (known as MBZ) and sign new agreements. It was Erdogan’s first official visit to the UAE…

concord.web

