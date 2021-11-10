UAE jets in medical supplies for fire victims

November 10, 2021

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby has commended the Government and People of the United Arab Emirates for donating fifteen (15) tons of assorted medical supplies to assist victims of last week’s fire disaster in Freetown.

Receiving the items at the Lungi International Airport, Dr. Demby said that they were pleased with the timely response from the UAE in supporting Sierra Leone during a time of need. He said that the moment was a hard one for Sierra Leoneans particularly the affected families and therefore encouraged everyone to join the national effort to provide care and comfort for both the victims and the families of the deceased.