U.S provides more support to fight against Covid-19

September 14, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Deputy Minister of Health 2, Dr. Amara Jambai and US Ambassador to Sierra Leone, David Reimer at the handing over ceremony

The US Ambassador to Sierra Leone, David Reimer, yesterday stated that his government has provided over $16 million to Sierra Leone to fight against Covid-19 pandemic since the country recorded its first case.

He made the above disclosure on Monday 13th September, 2021, at the handing over ceremony of 113,490 doses of Pfizer vaccine, to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS).

The confab which took place at the Youyi building conference hall, in Freetown attracted staff of the ministry and other diplomats.

He said the vaccine was purchased from Pfizer and was distributed through the Covax Company, thus quoting President Biden who says that ‘the vaccine is a miracle of science and the brilliant minds of our dedicated health experts and American manufacturers.’

He noted that America has led a prompt and robust response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have contributed billions of dollars to fight Covid-19 in more than 120 countries including the $4 billion pledge to Covax to accelerate equitable global access to vaccines,” he said.

He further that President Biden had announced that America would continue to lead global Covid-19 vaccination effort by donating half a billion Pfizer vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable economies.

He said the donated vaccine was the largest ever made by a single country, which further solidifies America’s commitment to saving lives and leading the world out of the pandemic.

He added that the embassy has been working in partnership with the Ministry of Health & Sanitation, stakeholders, and communities to prevent and respond to Covid-19.

“We are fighting more than just the virus. Covid-19 threatens decades of progress in education, democracy, poverty, nutrition, and against disease like tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS,” he said.

LIV Elin Idreiten, a representative from UNICEF, said covid-19 has disrupted a delivery of essential services and has continued to claim lives and disrupt livelihoods.

She said as at September 11, 2021, Sierra Leone had over 6,381confirmed covid-19 cases and 121 associated deaths, since the index positive covid-19 case was reordered in March 2020.

She added that the recent experience with the third wave reminded them of the need to continue to sustain and expand the covid-19 response services.

She said the recent experience reminded them of the importance of accelerating vaccination effort to prevent possible future wave.

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 2, Dr. Amara Jambai, re-assured the U.S Government, UNICEF and other partners that they will continue to support the delivery of vaccines wherever it is needed across the country

He also noted that the government would continue to coordinate with COVAX and other vaccine distribution companies to ensure the timely delivery of subsequent vaccines to various districts.

“The U.S government through the COVAX facility has boosted the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in Sierra Leone with a donation of 113,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccines” Dr. Amara Jambai.

He said the generous contribution from the U.S government comes within a week after Sierra Leone received consignment of 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

He noted that the donation of the Pfizer vaccine was part of the U.S government’s global contribution and multilateral efforts to address Covid-19 infections and help end the pandemic in Sierra Leone.