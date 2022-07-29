U.S Embassy Reveals DFC’s CEO Purpose of Visit to Sierra Leone

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The U.S Embassy in Sierra Leone has in a press release dated 27th July 2022 highlighted the purpose of the visit of the Chief Executive Officer of the International Development Finance Corporation, Scott Nathan.

The press release stated that the purpose of his visit is to highlight private sector led development, meet with government officials, and discuss development and investment opportunities with the business community.

It revealed that the CEO joined the U.S Ambassador to Sierra Leone David Reimer in a meeting with President Bio to discuss the country’s economic growth and development.

He also met with the Minister of Finance Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Energy Alhaji Kanja Sesay, and Office of Presidential Infrastructure Initiative Chairman, Dr. John Edward Tambi and deliberated the U.S commitment to private sector investment in health, energy, financial services, as well as food security and agriculture and critical infrastructure.

The CEO also toured with Africell Mobile Company, a telecommunication facility which is expanding the availability and quality of affordable mobile connectivity and internet in West Africa.

DFC’s work with Africell, part of a total $9.6billion across Africa, indicates the corporation’s commitment to strengthening secure and reliable telecommunications infrastructure and services on the continent.

The press release ends by stating that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing developing world today.

DFC provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs’ in order to create jobs in emerging markets. Their investments also adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights and worker rights.

