Two youthful Sierra Leoneans receive Concord Times Nation Builders’ Awards

Hassan Fuad Kanu-Child Rights’ Champion of the Year

Two young Sierra Leoneans-Fatima Sesay and Hassan Fuad Kanu- yesterday respectively received their individual Concord Times Nation Builders’ Awards 2021, organised at the Bintumani Conference Centre to honour individuals and institutions that have done remarkably well nation building.

Fatima Sesay, who is the Managing Director of Unimax Sierra Leone Limited, received the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ category, while Hassan Fuad Kanu of the Youth and Child Advocacy Network (YACAN) received the ‘Child Rights’ Champion of the Year Award’ category of the Concord Times Nation Builders’ Award.

Receiving the award, Fatima Sesay thanked Concord Times for recognizing her work which she does in her quiet corner at Wellington Street.

Fatima is a young entrepreneur, who provides logistic, courier &delivery, clearing and forwarding services.

Aside from the core staff she employs, Fatima told Concord Times that she usually create employment for one hundred youth every year based on the contract she could implement.

On his part, Hassan Fuad Kanu said he was surprised to learn that he was awarded by Concord Times and that the honour bestowed on him meant that he should do more.

His organisation,YACAN, advocates for the rights of children, provides mentorship for them and also creates the platform for them to expressed their views on issues that bothers on their livelihood.