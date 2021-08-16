Two witnesses testify in Kamarainba’s Child Abuse matter

August 16, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

A 16-year-old girl, on Thursday August 12, testified in court that, opposition politician of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarianba Mansaray, used to help her with her schooling, but had never requested to have sexual intercourse with her or ever touch her sexually.

Also, a female caretaker at Mohamed Kamarianba Mansaray unfinished hotel construction site in Kono, last week Thursday, August 12, told the court that she had never seen the accused and the alleged 15 years victim in the unfinished building.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and a co-defendant, Marion Aruni, are charged with several child sexual abuse crimes – including conspiracy.

The state alleges that on February 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray conspired with Aruni, and had sexual intercourse with the then 15-year-old secondary school girl.

In her testimony, the 16-year girl, who is a pupil from Kono, said she lives in the same street with the alleged victim, stating that she had known the first accused since the 2018 elections.

“The accused used to help me with school materials, including books, shoe, uniform and other things. The accused had never asked me to have sexual intercourse with him. He has neither touched me sexually nor has he asked me to go anywhere with him,” she told the court.

She said the accused also helps other children including one Hassan Kamara and one Adama she knows.

On her part, the caretaker said, “I know the alleged victim; we used to live in the same street, John Kelley Street in Kono. As a caretaker, I never saw the victim into the accused’s compound in Kono,” she told presiding Judge, Samueal Omodale Taylor.

Alima Sia Nyademoquee, who is the 11th Defense Witness, said she knows the first accused and that she works for him as a caretaker at his unfinished hotel building, John Kelley Street in Kono.

She said she knew the accused since 2018 elections and that she started working for him as a caretaker since December 2020.

She testified that that some of her duties include preparing food for the workers at the site and monitoring the building materials.

She said she always resumes work at 6am and offs at 7pm daily and replaced by a security guard deployed at the construction site.

Lawyer Amadu Koroma, who was leading the witness in direct examination, told her that the alleged victim in the trial had testified in court that at a particular time between February to April 2020, the first accused took her into his unfinished building at John Kelley Street in Kono and had sexual intercourse with her.

Her response Nyademoquee, said she never saw the accused and the alleged victim together between that period, and that she had never seen them making love.

She said on New Year’s day, 2021, the first accused gave her money to prepare some food and share among neighbours at John Kelley Street.

“Between the month of February and April 2020, I never saw the accused and the victim together and I never saw them making love,” she said.

State Prosecutor, Umu Sumaray, cross examined the witness and put it to her that, because the said compound belongs to the first accused, she can go there at any time and can do anything he want there.

The witness replied in the affirmative.

The state prosecutor also put it to the witness that, when she offs duties at 7pm she wouldn’t be able to tell whatever was happening at the site during the night.

She further put it to the witness that because the accused is her boss, who pays her and that she wouldn’t want trouble for him and the witness replied in the affirmative.

The state prosecutor also put it to the witness that because the first accused is her boss, even if she saw him touching the alleged victim in a sexual manner, she wouldn’t say anything about it.

The witness responded that she will say something about it if it happens

Trial adjourned to Monday.