Two sentenced to 80 years imprisonment for Robbery

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) has sentenced 24-year-old Chernoh Jalloh and 28-year-old Yomie Strasser King to 80 years imprisonment each,after they were found guilty of robbery with aggravation.

The Judge handed down the sentence after the accused person were found guilty of the three counts of conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, and causing grievous bodily harm.

It was alleged that the convict on diverse dates between the 23rd May, 2022, and 27th May, 2022, in the Western Area of Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

It was alleged that the accused person being armed with a black Knive robbed Bintu Turay of barbing machine, Puma Slippers, wedding ring, and other items with the total value of eleven million Leones, property of Bintu Turay.

Justice Stevens said the accused persons to pleaded guilty when the charges were read to him and didn’t waste the court time after the charges were read to them.

“I submit that the prosecution has proven it case beyond all reasonable doubt against the accused persons. I therefore hold the accused person guilty as charged of three count charges of conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, and causing grievous bodily harm. The two convict are therefore sentenced to eighty years imprisonment,” he ordered