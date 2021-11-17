Two remanded for alleged theft

November 17, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Justice Mangeh Fofanah Deen Tarawally on Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Court No 2 on Pademba Road to testify against his two employees, Thomas Coker and Christopher Washington for allegedly stealing his household materials.

Both accused are charged with four counts ranging from conspiracy, larceny by servant, to malicious damage.

According to the charge sheet on count 1, both accused persons on Saturday 6 November, 2021, at Levuma Beach, Goderich, Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit larceny by servant.

Count 2 state that both accused on the same date and place, being servants employed by Justice Mangeh Fofanah Deen Tarawally, stole three aluminum doors valued four Million Leones, one toilet seat and wash-hand basin totaling nine hundred and eighty thousand Leones and all to the total value of four million nine hundred and eighty thousand Leones, property of the said Justice Mangeh Fofanah Deen Tarawally.

On count 4 both accused on the same date and place maliciously damaged the inside and outside decorated boards valued one million Leones.

Justice Tarawally did not testify but a date was given for the matter to come up on the 17 November, 2021.

Both accused were remanded.