Two in court for allegedly stealing property worth Le16m

November 17, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Two alleged armed robbers, Idrissa Fofanah and Joseph Yamba, were on Tuesday 16th November 2021, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at Pademba Road Court No.2 for allegedly stealing of property worth sixteen million Leones.

The accused persons made their first appearance before Magistrate Marke Ngegba on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, larceny from person and unlawful possession, contrary to Law.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons on Monday 18th October 2021, at Kingdom Hall area, along Wilkinson Road, Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit larceny from person.

It was also alleged that both accused on the same date and place stole the property of Tityana Marrah worth sixteen million Leones.

It was further alleged that the 2nd accused, Joseph Yomba, on the same date at Regent Road, Lumley, was found in possession of two printed Sierra Leonean passports, one Liberian drivers’ license among others, which were reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawful obtained.

Giving her evidence in court, Tityana Marrah, who is the complainant and a businesswoman, said she knew both accused on the day of the alleged incident and recalled on the date in question.

She said on that day she was at her residence when she received a phone call from her landlady to meet her at Eastern Police, adding that on her way going she called her friend,Hassanatu, to accompanying her.

Marrah said upon arrival, her landlady asked her to help her carry her business to the Siaka Steven Stadium, adding that after she delivered the business she stood by the stadium gate and asked one Tricycle (Keke) rider to take her home at Malama.

She explains that on their way going, the Tricycle carried another passenger and started driving very slowly.

She continued that on their way the rider received phone call and she told him to stop riding and talking on phone. She said suddenly, two Motorbike riders rode towards the Tricycle and snatches her hand bag which contained her Le8million, two phones, Brazilian hair, and drivers’ license, among others.

She narrated that after they went away with her bag she asked the rider to stop the Tricycle, but he refused and her friend who was with her in the tricycle immediately intervened by grabbing the rider by his neck, which gave him the cause to instantly stop.

Marrah said after the incident she went straight to the Lumley Police Station and made an official report on the matter.

“In the morning hours, I received a phone call from one police officer who told me that they had arrested the 1st accused (Idrissa Fofanah), who was in possession of my drivers’ license,” she stated.

The witness was cross examined by Lawyer J. Wills and he later applied for bail on behalf of both accused persons, but Magistrate Ngegba refused them bail.

The matter was adjourned to the 23rd November 2021.