Two committed to High Court for alleged murder

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Kekura has on Thursday,28th July committed Gbessay Kargbo and Amadu Bailor Jalloh alias networks to the High Court for trial for an alleged conspiracy contrary to law and murder.

The charges were read and explained to both accused persons but they did not take their respective plea because it is preliminary investigation.

Magistrate Kekura said the brief fact was that both accused on Wednesday 9th March 2022, at Madonkeh Village, Newton in the Western Area Rural District, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony and murdered Ahmed Boil Kamara.

Giving his ruling, the Magistrate said the prosecution in a bid to prove its case against both accused persons called five witnesses in evidence including a formal witness,who tendered various exhibits respectively.

Magistrate Kekura further stated that his duty was to examine the evidence adduced before the court and determine whether there was sufficient evidence against the accused persons to commit the matter to the High Court for trail.

“If there is insufficient evidence against them the matter will be discharged pursuant to section 118 of the criminal procedure Act No 32 of 1965.But I am convinced that the prosecution has adduced sufficient evidence against both accused persons for them to stand trial at the High Court for trail and both accused to remain in custody,” Magistrate Kekura ordered.