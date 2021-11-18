Two armed robbers sentenced to five years imprisonment

November 18, 2021

By Isata Turay (Intern)

After spending five years at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre, two youth were yesterday November 16, sentenced to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and robbery.

Mohamed Musa 31, and Mohamed Sesay 30, were convicted on three count charges including conspiracy and robbery contrary to law.

State prosecutor, Joseph A.K Sesay, alleged that both accused in December, 2016, in Freetown, robbed one Fatmata Vandy of her property including mobile phone, bag, cash and others worth millions of Leones.

Both accused pleaded guilty to the charges levied against them by the state, but they did so after they had already spent five years at the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

In his plea for mercy, the first convict, Mohammed Musa asked the court to temper justice with mercy, noting that he committed the crime due to family stress.

He said before committing the crime he received call that his mother was seriously sick and that money was needed for her medical.

He narrated that when he explained about his mother’s situation to his friends at the ghetto, they advised him to commit the crime to be able to raise the money he needed.

He told the court that he has learnt his lessons during the five years he had already spent in prison and promised to never commit a crime again.

He told the court that at the time he committed the offense, he was 25 years of age but he is now 31 years.

The second convict, Mohamed Sesay, also pleaded for mercy with the same promise of not repeating the crime again.

He told the court that he came from Dodo village in Kenema to do carpentry work and that he needed phone to communicate with his people in the village.

Legal Aid Board Lawyer Komba Kanu representing both convict also pleaded for mercy on behalf of both convicts, stating that they were first time offenders and that they have learnt their lessons.

He said both convicts didn’t benefit from the items because the said items were taken from them by the police.

In his judgement, Justice Monfred Sesay acquitted and discharged both convict on count one-conspiracy, and sentenced them to five years imprisonment on count two and three.

He ordered that the sentence should be served concurrently and further ordered the Legal Aid Board to facilitate the return of the second convict back to his village in Kenema.