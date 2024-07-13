Two accused granted Le 500,000 bail each for fraudulent conversion

By Elizabeth Kamara

Fifty-year-old businessman Alie Barnard Tarawally and forty-six-year-old teacher Kadija Hannah Tarawally made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at Pademba Road Court No. 1 in Freetown.

The two were arraigned on three charges.

The first count involved conspiracy to commit a crime, with the accused allegedly conspiring between January 19 and 22, 2024, at No. 1 Ibrahim Sorie Drive, Goodrich, Freetown, to commit fraudulent conversion.

The second and third counts pertained to fraudulent conversion under Section 20(1)(iv)(a) of the Larceny Act 1916. Both defendants were accused of fraudulently converting property valued at Le190, 000,000 entrusted to them by Lansana Mattia for the purpose of sale.

When the charges were read, no plea was taken. The defense counsel applied for bail on behalf of the accused. Magistrate Sahr Kekura granted bail, setting the amount at Le500, 000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must reside in the Western Area of Freetown and provide valid identification showing their address. Bail approval is required from the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to July 12, 2024.