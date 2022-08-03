Tunde Macarthy poised to support migrants

By Alhaji Haruna

Mohamed Tunde Macarthy popularly known as TUMAC has pledged to support female migrants who returned from Middle-Eastern countries. He made the promise during an engagement with the Executive Director of the Advocacy Network Against Irregular Migratin (ANAIM), Sheku Bangura.

“Firstly, I have dedicated my TUMAC radio station for sensitization against irregular migration. I will also help with a loan scheme for female migrants who wish to go into businesses,” he assured.

Mohamed Tunde Macarthy is a Sierra Leonean businessman who owns a radio station, security agency, pure plastic water facility and a series of health centers in communities around and outside Portee in the east end of Freetown.

Dr. Macarthy has employed a considerable number of youth and has been rendering help to the vulnerable.

Macarthy disclosed that he has been supporting migrants returnees for the past years, noting that he was only doing it as part of his humanitarian gesture. “I never intended to disclose my aid to migrants but I think it’s the right time to do so,” he said

Following news about the calamities that befall migrants in overseas, Macarthy assured that he is all poised to usher in full support the fight against irregular migration.

Macarthy said he will also explore other means of helping migrants including creating job opportunities for migrants especially female migrants.

“My friends are the most vulnerable people in the community including the dead. That is why I am constructing perimeter fence around burial sites all over the city because the dead also need security,” he said to the ANAIM boss.

Responding to the philanthropist, Sheku Bangura thanked the Macarthy for his good work and for the wonderful plans he has for migrants in the country. “I will be craving on the indulgence of all migrants returnee to thank you for such marvelous work and I will also admonish those under my watch to work with you accordingly,” Bangura promised.