TRIBUTE: Rest In Peace Brother

January 24, 2022

By Anthony Eghobor

Ehichioya Eghobor, commonly called Ehis, was my first cousin. We grew up under the same circumstances, values and tradition. While he lived in Benin, I lived in Ekpoma, towns 30mins apart. But we often met during school holidays when our parents took us travelling to visit relatives. The common attributes Ehis and I quickly discovered were the love for academics and God. He was an extremely clever boy – somewhat a geek.

Ehis passed his WASCE with distinctions but never applied to any university before he left for Sierra Leone. I had no doubt he would exhibit what he knew how to do best wherever he went. It is no news he was the best graduating student at IPAM in his graduating year, with first class hons.

We reunited a few years later in Sierra Leone, and he showed me the ropes to everything. For that I am grateful. He continued with his unapologetic commitment to God’s work, and he soon became a household name at the Sanctuary Praise Church. He managed the business – Concord Times Newspaper – with all his heart. He was first to leave in the morning and last to come back home. He had a heart of gold; humility was his second name.

Last time we spoke, we reflected on childhood, reminding ourselves of how academic he was and how that background helped secure his academic excellence at IPAM. He showed me his back on camera and said he was healing fast. We were all looking forward to what the future held for him; little did we know the painful hand of death was on its way to snatch him. It was devastating news, but after 48 hours, having reflected on the life he lived, I was consoled because I know he now sits with God in heaven.

Brother, I can never forget your humility, diligence, hard work, steadfastness in Christ, generosity, intelligence, the “fry fry”, bread, roasted cassava and peanuts you fed us with every night after work.

When the business looked like it was drowning, we looked up to you and you never disappointed. You were out on the streets countless times till early hours of the morning, just to make sure Concord Times didn’t drown. You made friends and foes as long as the business thrived.

I remember the big altercation with Foday of CJFE when he refused to print our paper. You were pure in heart, no wonder you are with God this minute. In your sick bed you carried on the works of the father – relentlessly sharing daily devotional every morning. I will miss you! You were a beautiful soul that should never have gone so soon. Rest on brother, till we meet again.

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” Matthew 5:8