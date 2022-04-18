Travel news this week: Craigslist cruise ships and contraband canes

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Easter Saturday: It’s that sweet lull between the weekend travel crowds. If you’re celebrating, we wish you a happy holiday season.

Now here are the biggest travel stories this week.

Cruise control

Most of us are no stranger to online impulse purchases — but Santa Cruz resident Chris Willson went one further when he bought a dilapidated cruise ship off Craigslist . Now he’s raising funds for a $3 million restoration and living on board full time.