Traditional Sports to incorporate new games in Members States

By: Sahr Morris Jr in UK

Secretary General of the Union of Africa Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG),Chief Michael Shamsu Mustapha, has revealed that the Union as part of it action plans for the year will introduce three more popular African Traditional Sports in all member states.

According to Mustapha, after the successful approval of three games that have already been included in the 2022 African Games in Ghana, they are now planning to collaborate and incorporate three more popular African Traditional Sports in all member states into the initial three.

He said:“ Secondly, five popular African Traditional games will be approved and implemented in Primary and Secondary schools as our target is not only limited to competitions but to pass these traditional sports to our children without fading off.”

The International African Traditional Sports and Games on the 14th of August 2022 successfully celebrated the World traditional sports day.

And speaking of his experience during the celebration in Zambia he said: “Over fifteen tribes across Zambia assembled in Lusaka to play their various cultural games, eight of those sixteen games are common and popular in Sierra Leone and West Africa.”

The newly appointed Board Member of the union continued, *”even though Sierra Leone could not commemorate the anniversary on account of national security concerns, social media and other means helped to popularize the Union”