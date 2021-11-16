Traders decry delay in completion of Sewa Ground Market

November 16, 2021

By Ishmeal Nyakeh Bri (intern)

Traders at Sewa Ground Market have called on the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) and Freetown City Council (FCC),to speed up the construction of the Trading Centre, located close to Victoria Park, Central Business District of Freetown.

The $34 Million ultra-modern market which was estimated to occupy 9,000 traders has been labelled by street hawkers around the Central Business District (CBD) as a “White Elephant Project”.

The Multi-million dollars market which has the capacity to house a Mall, Market Place, Lockup Stores, Car Park, Pharmacies and Banking Hall, was initiated by the administration of former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, under the supervision of NASSIT.

Speaking to Concord Times, Saidu Bangura, a trader,who deals in Africana clothing, said the project was commissioned by the former administration and that it was so disappointing to note that the market was not completed during the reign of the All People’s Congress.

“We cannot be transferred to the new market because it is unfinished, basic facilities like proper toilet facility, good electricity system, unpaved floor, are all lacking in the said constructed building,” Bangura vented out.

Several engagements had been done between the Sewa Ground Traders Association and that of the Freetown City Council, but all those engagements have proven futile.

The question on the lips of many traders is that what really happened to the $34 Million disbursement made by NASSIT to various partners for the proper construction of the said building.

In an interview with the Chairman of the Sewa Ground Traders Association, Sanpha Kamara, he said whenever they attempt to have a deliberation with the Freetown City Council (FCC) on the said issue, the Mayor keeps referring them to National Social Security Insurance Trust (NASSIT) as the main institution responsible for the completion of the project.

The importance of the Sewa Ground Market can never be overemphasized. Recently, traders along Abacha Street, Ecowas Street and Wilberforce Street who are supposed to occupy the market threatened to nakedly demonstrate after they were asked to vacate the streets before completing the market.

Mohamed Bangalie, Public Relations Officer, NASSSIT, confirmed that the delay in the completion of the construction of the market was due to the Commissions of Enquiry instituted by government to look into alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the construction of the market.

He confirmed that issues around the project have been laid to rest and that the construction will soon commence and completed.